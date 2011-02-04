Animals safe after fire at Aiken SPCA

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - Animals were evacuated after a fire at the Aiken SPCA Friday night.

It happened around 7:30pm.

Lt. David Turno of the Aiken Department of Public Safety said crews found a fire in the laundry room. Dogs that were located closest to the affected area were evacuated due to smoke inside the building. He said all animals appeared to be fine and were taken to other facilities in the area.

SPCA employees and volunteers were on the scene caring for the animals.

If you'd like to know how you can help the affected animals, contact the Aiken SPCA.

