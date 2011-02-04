Local officials encouraging blood donations - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Local officials encouraging blood donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The City of Columbia held its inaugural blood drive with the American Red Cross Friday.

Sunrise Anchor Stewart Moore joined hundreds of others in helping safe a life.

City Manager Steve Gantt donated for the first time. He said it's time people in the Midlands rolled up their sleeves too. "They have to export blood into SC," said Gantt, "We don't give enough blood to support our own state. We never know when we may need it or a member of our family may need it."

The blood drive may be over for the day, but the mayor and council encouraged people to visit the Bull Street location for the American Red Cross where you can donate six days per week.

Friday's blood drive resulted in 210 donations and 57 first-time donors.

