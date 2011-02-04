Columbia woman dies after vehicle hits her - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia woman dies after vehicle hits her

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County coroner has identified a woman who died after a vehicle struck her Tuesday.

Coroner Gary Watts said 68-year-old Vernelle Jenkins died on Thursday at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital from injuries she receive during the accident.

It happened on Duke Avenue around 6:00am. Watt said the Jenkins was the victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

The Columbia Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with what were thought to be minor injuries. Spokesman Brick Lewis said after hospital tests were run, it was determined the woman had suffered more serious trauma. He said her condition got worse before she passed.

Lewis said the investigation into the incident has been closed and no charges will be filed.

 Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly