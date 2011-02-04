Columbia woman dies after vehicle hits her

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County coroner has identified a woman who died after a vehicle struck her Tuesday.

Coroner Gary Watts said 68-year-old Vernelle Jenkins died on Thursday at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital from injuries she receive during the accident.

It happened on Duke Avenue around 6:00am. Watt said the Jenkins was the victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

The Columbia Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with what were thought to be minor injuries. Spokesman Brick Lewis said after hospital tests were run, it was determined the woman had suffered more serious trauma. He said her condition got worse before she passed.

Lewis said the investigation into the incident has been closed and no charges will be filed.

