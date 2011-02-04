Clarendon ATM too tough for pipe bomb - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clarendon ATM too tough for pipe bomb

MANNING, SC (WIS) - Investigators are looking for a person who tried to blow up a bank ATM Thursday morning. Manning Police Chief Blair Schaffer tells WIS News 10 surveillance video caught the pipe bomb exploding at the Bank of Clarendon on Brooks Street around 2 A.M.

Schaffer tells WIS News 10 that when bank officials arrived at the ATM around 9:00 Thursday morning to perform routine service on the machine they noticed it was damaged. Thinking a car may have hit the machine, bank officials called the police to file a report, according to Schaffer.

Officials then went back over the surveillance video and Schaffer says you can see a person attaching what they believe is a pipe bomb to the ATM. Schaffer says a short time later it exploded.

Schaffer says the person tried to pick up the remaining pieces of the bomb but his investigators were able to retrieve some of it. He says those parts have been sent to SLED for evaluation.

Schaffer added that despite the efforts the person did not get into the ATM. Investigators don't know if the suspect is a man or woman and Schaffer says they were wearing a hood and gloves.

