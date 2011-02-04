New Orangeburg Co Sheriff swears in

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - There's a new sheriff in town.

Leroy Ravenell won last week's special election and was sworn in as Orangeburg County Sheriff Friday. "On day one I want to come in and sit down and work on a plan with my team and start working on crime in Orangeburg," Ravenell said just minutes after beating Republican Allen Hiott by a 4-1 margin.

He said he's ready for the challenge ahead. "The first order of business, after the swearing in on Monday with my department, we'll get the staff realigned," said Ravenell, "And we're going to go out and start policing Orangeburg County. It's just that simple."

He'll replace Sheriff Larry Williams who passed away in September. Williams had served as sheriff for 10 years.

