Residents escape fire through window

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two people had to escape an early Friday morning house fire through the home's windows.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said firefighters arrived at 117 Snow Road around 3:00 a.m. to see the home engulfed in flames.

A man and his daughter were able to escape the burning home through the windows, according to Jenkins. Nobody was injured.

Jenkins said the origin of the fire had not yet been determined, but about $60,000 in damages were done to the home.

