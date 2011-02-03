Deputies have leads, but no suspects in fatal O'burg stabbing - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies have leads, but no suspects in fatal Orangeburg stabbing

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County investigators say they're close to naming a suspect in an unsolved murder.

It happened last Thursday on Goff Avenue, just outside the city of Orangeburg and a few miles from the South Carolina State University campus. Investigators say the children inside the victim's home were witnesses to the murder.     

Four days after investigators say someone stabbed an Orangeburg woman to death inside her home, a killer is still on the loose. Carolynne Hanton's husband found her body last Thursday inside the couple's Goff avenue home. Investigators say someone stabbed the 44-year-old to death.
     
"We have several good leads," said Chief Deputy Barbara Walters. "Not at liberty to say at this time what they are, but yes, we are diligently following up on the leads and our forensic evidence."

Walters says investigators found evidence at the murder scene they hope will lead them to a suspect soon. Investigators think Hanton knew her killer. "There was no signs of forced entry," said Walters. "We feel that she let the suspect in, that she knew them. She felt comfortable letting them in the house."

Neighbors we talked to Monday say they're terrified because they don't have any information about who this killer is or why the killing happened. The sheriff's office wouldn't comment on those points Monday.

There were at least four witnesses, according to investigators -- the four children inside the home at the time of the killing. "These children are very small, very young children," said Walters. "We don't feel that at any time they were in danger, and they're really too young to be able to help us."

That makes the forensic evidence investigators found even more important.

Deputies need the public's help, and want you to call Crimestoppers if you know anything about this killing or saw anything that might help investigators.

Carolynne Hanton's funeral is Tuesday morning at 11 at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly