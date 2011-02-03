Deputies have leads, but no suspects in fatal Orangeburg stabbing

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County investigators say they're close to naming a suspect in an unsolved murder.



It happened last Thursday on Goff Avenue, just outside the city of Orangeburg and a few miles from the South Carolina State University campus. Investigators say the children inside the victim's home were witnesses to the murder.



Four days after investigators say someone stabbed an Orangeburg woman to death inside her home, a killer is still on the loose. Carolynne Hanton's husband found her body last Thursday inside the couple's Goff avenue home. Investigators say someone stabbed the 44-year-old to death.



"We have several good leads," said Chief Deputy Barbara Walters. "Not at liberty to say at this time what they are, but yes, we are diligently following up on the leads and our forensic evidence."



Walters says investigators found evidence at the murder scene they hope will lead them to a suspect soon. Investigators think Hanton knew her killer. "There was no signs of forced entry," said Walters. "We feel that she let the suspect in, that she knew them. She felt comfortable letting them in the house."



Neighbors we talked to Monday say they're terrified because they don't have any information about who this killer is or why the killing happened. The sheriff's office wouldn't comment on those points Monday.



There were at least four witnesses, according to investigators -- the four children inside the home at the time of the killing. "These children are very small, very young children," said Walters. "We don't feel that at any time they were in danger, and they're really too young to be able to help us."



That makes the forensic evidence investigators found even more important.



Deputies need the public's help, and want you to call Crimestoppers if you know anything about this killing or saw anything that might help investigators.



Carolynne Hanton's funeral is Tuesday morning at 11 at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

