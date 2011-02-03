Free help with your taxes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Free help with your taxes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Super Saturday will take place this weekend.

Folks from around the Midlands are invited to the Cecil Tillis Center and other local community centers for free assistance with your taxes.

Volunteers will help you with state and federal taxes, but they will also have onsite applications for different benefits, like food stamps and Medicaid. You can also see if you qualify for the earned income tax credit. It's a federal tax credit for moderate income level individuals or families, which could mean a bigger tax refund. "We urge citizens to recognize the benefits of free tax preparations, and this wonderful opportunity and the earned tax income tax credit, and claim the credit if they are eligible," said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

For more information, click here. You can also call 211 to find a location nearest to you.

