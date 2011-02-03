Women take hold of the circus

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The circus is in town.

A brand new show called Barnum's Funundrum opened in the Capital City Thursday night. It features amazing animals, clowns and high flying acts from around the world.

The ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson, said it's a show full of things you've never seen before, even behind the scenes. "I mean a lot of people don't realize we've gone from five brothers named Ringling to two sisters named Feld," said Iverson, "It's the first time the show has been produced by women, and it's actually directed by a woman. It's run by women. Our production manager, our assistant production manager, our tour business manger, our paymaster, these are all women running the show."

