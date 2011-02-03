Representative fighting obesity in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Bamberg Representative Bakari Sellers proposed legislation that targets childhood obesity.

One of the youngest lawmakers said he looked past party lines to control what kinds of snacks and beverages are being served in public schools.

The legislation will make public schools only offer nutritional drinks and snacks. "The important thing is that we are putting children first in this state," said Representative Sellers, "I think this is a bold example, and it shows that even my good Republican friends from Greenville can come and work with a kid from Bamberg County and move this state forward."

Representative Sellers proposed similar legislation last year, but it failed. He hopes his bi-partisan approach will push it forward this year.

