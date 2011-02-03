Sheriff: Murder suspect also killed his estranged wife

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Authorities have identified a second person they believe was killed by a 46-year-old Midlands man.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said Thursday that Brian Franklin Evans killed his estranged wife, Elizabeth Marie Evans, and dumped her body in the woods a couple of weeks ago.

Evans was arrested Wednesday after being spotted in Florence County driving a truck that belonged to a murdered Kershaw County man, according to investigators.

Law enforcement found Jerry Wayne Geiger dead at his home near Mt. Pisgah Wednesday after family members reported not hearing from him for a couple of days Tuesday night. Geiger died from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

An alert was put out on the man's missing truck, and family members provided a State Law Enforcement Division sketch artist with a description of a man they had seen visiting the victim recently.



Florence County deputies spotted the vehicle Wednesday morning. Matthews said the driver, Brian Franklin Evans, is an "uncanny" match for the man family members say they'd seen visit the victim before.



Matthews said investigators believe Evans killed his estranged wife before killing Geiger. Her body is believed to have been in the woods off Flatrock Road near Camden for 2 to 3 weeks.

Evans has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1981. His past charges include grand larceny, armed robbery, drug possession, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Evans appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was appointed a public defender. He has been charged with 2 counts of murder.

Matthews says Evans will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

