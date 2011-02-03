16-year-old student charged with bringing gun to school - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

16-year-old student charged with bringing gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 16-year-old Richland Northeast High School student was arrested after authorities said he brought a handgun to school.

The male student was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that several students reported the teen had a handgun in his bookbag and told school officials and the school resource officer. That officer confronted the student, who told him he had taken the gun across the street and placed it in the woods. Sheriff Lott said the gun was retrieved and the male student was taken into custody without incident.

The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sheriff Lott continues to encourage students to report crime to either school officials or Crimestoppers so local schools can remain a safe place for students to learn.

