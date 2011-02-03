Tea party activist Bachmann plans SC visit

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) - Tea party activist and Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann plans a swing through South Carolina in two weeks, one of a string of potential 2012 presidential contenders visiting the state.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported Thursday that Bachmann will speak Feb. 19 to the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women in Columbia. The Spartanburg County Republican Party is hosting a reception for her later that day.

Bachmann gained national attention with her televised commentary on President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech.

South Carolina holds the first GOP primary in the South.

