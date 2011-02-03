Attempted murder suspect wanted in Barnwell

BARNWELL, SC (WCSC) – Crimestoppers and the Barnwell Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted murder last weekend.

According to police, one person was injured in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the Ramblewood Trailer Park in Barnwell.

The Barnwell Police Department and Crimestoppers are looking for 32-year-old Carlos Butterfield, also known as "Six-One." Barnwell police have an active warrant for Butterfield for attempted murder. His last known address is 72 Peachtree Gardens in Barnwell.

Barnwell police consider him to be armed and dangerous. Butterfield is described as a black male, about 6'1" and weighing 240 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the location of either of Butterfield, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime SC (1-888-274-6372) or you can e-mail or text your tip to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. All tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

