Sumter restaurant owner recalls violent unsolved beating

By Tim Pulliam

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter woman was severely beaten and robbed while leaving work in 2009. She spent months in the hospital, and no one has been caught nearly two years later.



Kan Chae doesn't remember much about the man who beat her and her husband with a gun as they were leaving their restaurant two years ago. What she does remember and live with every day is the pain.



"Sometimes I get so angry I want to catch him," said Chae. "I want to punch him, that's all. You take my money, okay. Why you hurt me?"



Chae's husband recovered quickly from the attack, but she didn't. Kan spent weeks in the hospital without insurance.



"Doctor tried keeping me three months, I just got up," recalled Chae. "Tried to open shop, I can't open. He said too weak, stay home."



Now back at work at the Teriyaki Wok, the man who took Chae's purse is still on the run. Investigators are hoping you may know who attacked them. "For the victims and also the community we would like to bring this to a close," said Major Alvin Holston.



Holston said they have strong leads. They're also looking for a second person connected to the robbery.



"If you know of the persons or heard any other talk of individuals who may be involved, the right thing to do is contact law enforcement and allow us to handle this in the proper manner and that's by putting those individuals behind bars where they belong," said Holston.



It would bring healing to a chapter in Chae's life she'd like to forget.



If you know who attacked the Chaes outside their restaurant, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

