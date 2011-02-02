Fmr. USC student president out of the hospital after being shot

By Logan Smith - bio | email

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - The former University of South Carolina student body president who was shot last weekend in Washington, DC is out of the hospital and continuing to recover, according to his family.

Andrew Gaeckle, 24, is resting at a friend's home, according to Gaeckle's father. Steve Gaeckle said Andrew hopes to get back to work in a matter of weeks.

Gaeckle served as president of the student government from 2009-10 and is now a consultant for a Navy defense project. His family said Gaeckle had just gotten off the Metro near his house early Saturday morning when someone robbed him at gunpoint.

"[The robber] said 'get out of here,'" recounted Steve Gaeckle. "He takes off and starts running, ran about three steps and the guy shot him."

Gaeckle spent the weekend in intensive care with an injured liver and a collapsed lung before being upgraded to trauma care on Monday before his release from the hospital.

There has been a tremendous outpouring from the USC community since the shooting, according to Gaeckle's family, who said Andrew has been contacted by alumni, old college buddies and the DC area alumni club. "We've had a tremendous support group around, and we can't say enough," said Steve Gaeckle.

However, the family has not received any updates to the investigation.

