Fmr. USC student president out of the hospital after being shot - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fmr. USC student president out of the hospital after being shot

Andrew Gaeckle and Cocky (Source: Walt Roberts) Andrew Gaeckle and Cocky (Source: Walt Roberts)

By Logan Smith - bio | email

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - The former University of South Carolina student body president who was shot last weekend in Washington, DC is out of the hospital and continuing to recover, according to his family.

Andrew Gaeckle, 24, is resting at a friend's home, according to Gaeckle's father. Steve Gaeckle said Andrew hopes to get back to work in a matter of weeks.

Gaeckle served as president of the student government from 2009-10 and is now a consultant for a Navy defense project. His family said Gaeckle had just gotten off the Metro near his house early Saturday morning when someone robbed him at gunpoint.

"[The robber] said 'get out of here,'" recounted Steve Gaeckle. "He takes off and starts running, ran about three steps and the guy shot him."

Gaeckle spent the weekend in intensive care with an injured liver and a collapsed lung before being upgraded to trauma care on Monday before his release from the hospital.

There has been a tremendous outpouring from the USC community since the shooting, according to Gaeckle's family, who said Andrew has been contacted by alumni, old college buddies and the DC area alumni club. "We've had a tremendous support group around, and we can't say enough," said Steve Gaeckle.

However, the family has not received any updates to the investigation.

Related Story:

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly