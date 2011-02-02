One in custody after Kershaw County double homicide

By Taylor Kearns - bio | email

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Two bodies have been found in Kershaw County, and a man is in custody as investigators say they are working a major case.



Sheriff Jim Matthews said a family called deputies Tuesday night about a family member they'd not heard from in a few days. When the family went to the man's house near Mt. Pisgah off Highway 903 to check on him, they found blood.



Law enforcement arrived and found Gerry Wayne Geiger dead from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. An alert was put out on the man's missing truck, and family members provided a State Law Enforcement Division sketch artist with a description of a man they had seen visiting the victim recently.



Florence County deputies spotted the vehicle Wednesday morning. Matthews said the driver, Brian Franklin Evans, is an "uncanny" match for the man family members say they'd seen visit the victim before.



After pulling Evans over, investigators received information that led them to another body in some woods off Flatrock Road near Camden. They don't know how long the body has been there, and will have to wait on dental records before they get an identification. The coroner said the second body is probably female.



Matthews believes Evans is responsible for Geiger's death. "Mr. Evans has a pretty extensive record," said Matthews. "House breaking, drug charges, escape. He is somebody that doesn't need to be on the street and we're glad to get him off."



Matthews believes he's also connected to the second body. "We expect there might be some drug issues with the defendant and as I've said before, drugs is the common denominator in a lot of crimes in this county," said Matthews. "Property crimes, as well as crimes of violence."



Matthews says Evans is wanted for questioning in Lancaster County in regards to the disappearance of his estranged wife, who has been missing for several weeks.

