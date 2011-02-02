Mayor's wife appointed to circuit judgeship

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin's wife won her election for circuit judge Wednesday.

DeAndrea G. Benjamin ran unopposed in the election for Fifth Circuit Seat 1 to replace J. Ernest Kinard Jr., who is retiring after 12 years in the seat.

Members of the Senate affirmed Benjamin's nomination by voice vote Wednesday morning.

According to her law firm's website, Benjamin received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Winthrop University in 1994 and her J.D. in 1997 from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

She has worked in the Attorney General's Office and for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor. She is also active in many associations and boards in the Midlands.

Since 2004, Benjamin has served as a Municipal Court Judge in the City of Columbia. Benjamin is also a partner in her father's Columbia-based law firm.

The Fifth Circuit covers Richland and Kershaw Counties.

