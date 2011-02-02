Clemson brings in stellar class after losing season - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson brings in stellar class after losing season

CLEMSON, SC (AP) - Clemson overcame the school's first losing season in 12 years to sign a group of 29 players coach Dabo Swinney hopes can lead the Tigers back to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Among the signees Wednesday were three standouts from the state of Florida in running back Mike Bellamy, receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Tony Steward.

Bellamy and Watkins had long been pledged to Clemson. However, Steward announced his choice this morning, passing on his expected destination of Florida State.

The last time that happened for the Tigers was five years ago when C.J. Spiller of Lake Butler, Fla., shunned the nearby Seminoles and Florida Gators to play for Clemson.

Spiller became the ACC's player of the year in 2009.

Click here for the latest on Clemson signees.

News 10's Rick Henry and Mandy Mitchell will have a complete wrap up and reaction to this year's class starting tonight on the News at 5pm.

