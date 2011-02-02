Gamecocks land top-25 recruiting class, awaiting Clowney

By Logan Smith - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier thinks he has a class that can keep making history, even if he won't find out if the Gamecocks landed their biggest prize for a couple of weeks.

South Carolina signed 30 players to letters of intent on Wednesday, evenly split between offense and defense. Click here to read about all the new recruits as soon as they are announced.

Head Coach Steve Spurrier discussed the recruiting class Wednesday afternoon at a press conference.

Spurrier credited his assistants and other players with landing such a well-balanced class. "Hopefully three or four years from now we'll find out whether the recruiting class is outstanding or not," Spurrier said.



The Head Ball Coach singled out quarterback recruit Tanner McEvoy, who Spurrier says has a chance to be an outstanding player. "He was the New Jersey state player of the year," said Spurrier. "He can run and dodge guys. He has some height and throws the ball well, so I'm looking forward to working with them."



Spurrier also discussed Brandon Shell, who may see some playing time this season at left tackle. "Brandon is a big-time recruit and could have gone anywhere in the country," said Spurrier. "It's neat to see the best in-state players staying in our state now."



"If they're good enough to play, we'll try to get them on the field from day one," added USC Recruiting Coordinator Shane Beamer.



Another standout recruit is wide receiver Shamier Jeffery, who Beamer compared with his older brother Alshon. "They're great athletes and competitors," said Beamer. "Shamier has done a bit of everything. Alshon was receiver while Shamier played quarterback, wide receiver and everything. I'm looking forward to getting Shamier here and seeing how he fits."

But Spurrier won't know until Feb. 14 whether he gets defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, widely considered the top recruit in the country. Spurrier and Beamer would only refer to Clowney as "that guy" to avoid an NCAA violation. But Beamer says it's obvious landing Clowney would have a big impact on the 2011 recruiting class.

