State, town gear up to find Heritage sponsor

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) - South Carolina and Hilton Head Island officials are redoubling efforts to find a title sponsor for the Heritage golf tournament.

The Island Packet reports island Mayor Drew Laughlin and town manager Steve Riley met Tuesday in Columbia with Gov. Nikki Haley, local lawmakers and tourism officials. Officials of the PGA Tour also participated by telephone.

Riley says the meeting allowed everyone to know who the players are but there was no specific solution on finding a sponsor.

Verizon ended its sponsorship of the tournament last year. The Tournament is set to be played April 21-24.

