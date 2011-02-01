SC expects boost from 2012 Democratic convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It won't just be North Carolina businesses profiting when the Democratic National Convention comes to Charlotte in September 2012. Plenty of hotels and businesses in South Carolina could make money as well.

South Carolina Hospitality Association President Tom Sponseller says hotels in Rock Hill and other towns in York County just over the state line should fill up with the tens of thousands of convention attendees and reporters. Those hotels often fill up for the NASCAR races in Charlotte.

But other places in South Carolina could see a boost too. Sponseller expects some people heading to the convention might decide to spend a couple of extra days in Charleston or on Hilton Head Island.

The convention is expected to bring an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 delegates, media members, and political leaders to the Charlotte area. Area leaders say the convention will pump millions of dollars into the local economy.

Charlotte City Councilman Patrick Cannon said the only cost to taxpayers will be what the city would normally pay to host other big events. "Basic infrastructure, planting flowers, the things one would do to spruce up your uptown," said Cannon.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. AP and WBTV contributed to this report.