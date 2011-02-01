NC advocacy group slams SC in new ad

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A group of non-profit organizations from North Carolina is slamming South Carolina in a new online ad.

The group, named Together NC, published an ad on their website January 26 warning of education, fire and safety budget cuts in their state and urging North Carolinians to contact their governor's office.

The ad also includes a dig on the Palmetto State. During first few seconds of the 36 second ad, a welcome sign for North Carolina appears on the screen. The narrator says, "North Carolina is a great place to live," and the ad touts the state's great universities and business-friendly environment, but warns that budget cuts will put teacher, firefighter and police jobs in jeopardy.

"We can stay on the path to prosperity through small investment, not short-sighted cuts," says the narrator just before a South Carolina welcome sign appears in place of the NC sign. When the South Carolina sign is displayed, the narrator says "Of course, there is a different path..." Then the sign changes back to a North Carolina sign and the narrator says, "but wouldn't we rather stay in North Carolina?"

The ad never specifically says the words "South Carolina," but clearly points to living in South Carolina as being a "negative path" to follow.

Louisa Warren, a co-coordinator for Together NC, says the ad was "intended to be a humorous commentary to spotlight very serious problems in North Carolina." She said in the past the governors of the two states have engaged in and commented on the longstanding rivalry between North and South Carolina.

According to Warren, "North Carolina is largely seen as a state that has a stronger track record for public investments compared to our neighbors."

"We didn't intend to offend any South Carolinians, of course," says Warren. "The larger issue is that both states are having very similar budget struggles and challenges."

According to the group's website, it is "a broad and diverse collection of non-profit organizations, service providers, and professional associations who have come together to promote wise choices for shared prosperity for all North Carolinians."

The ad has only been released on the group's website and on YouTube. It is not running on television.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.