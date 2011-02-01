Haley names new state fire marshal

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Governor Nikki Haley announced Tuesday she's appointed a 23-year fire veteran from New Mexico as South Carolina's next fire marshal.

Haley introduced Adolf A. Zubia in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Zubia has more than 23 years of experience in fire and emergency services, including more than 17 years of management experience.



Haley said, "We're pleased that Adolf Zubia has agreed to serve as fire marshal because he strikes the perfect balance between protecting the safety and needs of our fire service members and strengthening our businesses."



A graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program, Mr. Zubia served as president of International Code Council, a 50,000 member association dedicated to building safety and fire prevention.



"I want to thank Governor Haley for this opportunity," said Mr. Zubia. "I'm eager and enthusiastic to get to work with the staff at the fire marshal's office and the fire service members of the state of South Carolina."



Zubia was Fire Chief for the City of Las Cruces (New Mexico) for eight years (2001 – 2009) where he was responsible for management, administration and operations of the fire department. Prior to service as Las Cruces fire chief, Mr. Zubia was Fire Marshal for Dona Ana County (New Mexico) for almost three years (1998 – 2001) and Fire Marshal for the City of Las Cruces for six years (1992 – 1998). Mr. Zubia also participated in Harvard's Fellowship Program for Senior Executives in state and local government in 2003.

