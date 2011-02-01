Columbia mom's combination of family birth dates wins $200,000 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia mom's combination of family birth dates wins $200,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – A string of family birth dates—1, 21, 22, 25, and 26— printed on a lottery ticket added up to $200k for a single mother from Columbia. 

The winner told lottery officials she checked the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket online first and then called her kids into the room so they could pull up the website and compare the numbers too. She waited for their reaction.

Only her oldest realized the significance of having all five numbers match, but she's glad the whole family was present to share in the moment.  After all, their birth dates were part of the winning combination.

"The excitement is slowly coming on," the winner said.  "I'm trying really hard to stay calm."

The single mom did not want to release her name, but plans to share the winnings with her children. 

The winner matched all five numbers drawn in the January 31 Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. She purchased Power-Up for an additional $1. The Power-Up number drawn was a "2" which multiplied her $100,000 winnings by "2" to $200,000.

For selling the winning ticket, Publix Super Markets #829 in Columbia received $2,000. Every retailer that sells a claimed ticket of $10,000 or more earns a 1 percent retailer commission, capped at $50,000.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

