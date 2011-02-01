Haley's parole nominee drops out, new choice named - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Haley's parole nominee drops out, new choice named

Governor Nikki Haley Governor Nikki Haley

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After just a few weeks on the job, Governor Nikki Haley has already had to replace a Cabinet nominee.

Haley Tuesday announced Kela E. Thomas as her newest appointee to be the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP).

Thomas will replace Lynne Rogers who, for personal reasons, decided to return to her job at the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Thomas is a Columbia native and is currently the Deputy Director for Administration at PPP where she has served as a top advisor to the Director on administrative, fiscal, professional development and information technology issues since 1999.

"Kela Thomas understands the challenges that PPP faces, and she will work closely with Judge Byars at Corrections and Margaret Barber at the Department of Juvenile Justice to reduce the recidivism rate in South Carolina," said Gov. Haley.

Previously, the governor announced her support for legislation that would consolidate PPP into a division of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, streamlining administrative services and saving tax dollars.

Thomas served as development director at the University of South Carolina's School of Public Health. Prior to that, Thomas was a senior project manager at Fleet Mortgage Group in Columbia. She is active in her community.

Related story:

Haley names first minority Cabinet member

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

