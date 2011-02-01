Legislative committee advances voter ID bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The debate over requiring South Carolina voters to show photo identification at the polls is moving forward.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-4 Tuesday to advance the measure to the Senate floor after amending the House version. House Republicans pushed their bill through last week on a party-line vote.

Senators substituted it with the measure that passed in their chamber last year, with a few tweaks. Their version adds a two-week window of early voting in up to three locations per county. It also adds to the list of accepted photo IDs.

Voters currently can show either a driver's license or voter registration card, which lacks a photo.

The measure died last year with the House and Senate unable to agree on a compromise between their two versions.

