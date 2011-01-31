Boyfriend now charged after teen mom's baby dies - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Boyfriend now charged after teen mom's baby dies

Rowan Bracci (Source: WCSC) Rowan Bracci (Source: WCSC)
Amber Lynn Bracci (Source: WCSC) Amber Lynn Bracci (Source: WCSC)
John Weaver (Source: WCSC) John Weaver (Source: WCSC)

 

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The second suspect in the death of a 16-month-old Dorchester County boy is behind bars Monday afternoon.

John Weaver, 20, surrendered to police around 2:00pm. Weaver is being represented by high-profile defense attorney Andy Savage. Two other people, believed to be Weaver's family members, were also present.

Weaver did not answer any questions on his way into the jail. Weaver was indicted last Thursday on a charge of homicide by child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's son, 16-month-old Rowan Bracci.

Also under indictment on the same charge is the toddler's mother, 19-year-old Amber Lynn Bracci of Ridgeville. Bracci has been in jail since her arrest earlier in January.

The coroner's office says an autopsy showed Rowan Bracci died of a closed head injury at the hands of another person or persons.

The solicitor's office says Weaver will mostly likely have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. Bracci was denied bond at her first hearing.

Bracci told deputies she called EMS after she saw her son's eyes rolling into the back of his head. Police say she admitted hitting her son in the head days before he was taken to the hospital.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's department has been investigating the death of Rowan Bracci since Jan. 9. The Sheriff's Office held a press conference in Summerville Jan. 13 to announce the charges.

Earlier this month, before Bracci was arrested on homicide by child abuse charges, she went on TV to tell her story.

"I went in there and picked my son up out of bed at 10:30 in the morning and he was limp," Bracci said on WCSC-TV in Charleston. "His eyes were closed and he was not responsive."

Bracci called EMS, and Rowan died at MUSC two days later.

Doctors said Rowan's retinas were detached with severe hemorrhaging behind the eyes. Doctors couldn't count the amount of vessels. The doctor also said there had been signs of abuse days prior to this incident.

"I loved my son with all my heart," Bracci said. "I may not have been a perfect mother. There are things that I regret."

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office said Thursday that the baby died as a result of homicide after sustaining a closed head injury at the hands of another person or persons. Preliminary autopsy results were released Thursday morning.

Bracci is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright WCSC 2011. All rights reserved.

 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:00 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly