Police looking for car break-in suspects

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - Police are looking for two men they say broke into several cars on January 26 in Chapin.

Chapin Police Chief Chief Dave Rodgers says the two men broke into 3 or 4 cars and are "stealing anything they can possibly get their hands on."

The men were caught on camera in a stores in Columbia where they had used some of the victims' credit cards that they stole from the vehicles, according to Rodgers.

They were both seen leaving the stores in separate vehicles. The white male was driving a small, dark small pick-up truck and the black male was driving what witnesses believe was a silver Ford Taurus, according to police.

If you recognize either subject, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Chief Rodgers or Lt. Ray Craig at 803 345-6443.

