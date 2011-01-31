$4000 worth of sunglasses stolen from SC Sears

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A thief took more than $4000 worth of sunglasses from a Rock Hill Sears recently, Rock Hill police say.

The incident happened sometime during the weekend of January 16 when the optical store of Sears at 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd. was closed, police said.

Although the optical store was closed, the Sears was open, police said.

"There is an open display that contained name brand sunglasses within it," a Rock Hill Police report said. "On Monday, it was discovered that all the sunglasses were missing."

There were 42 sunglasses in the case that were taken, according to the police report.

