Do you want to work for the Columbia Police Department?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you're interested in a career in law enforcement make sure you watch WIS Monday night.

On Job Link Monday, we'll tell you about full-time jobs at the Columbia Police Department ranging from $30 to $38k per year.  They will also have some part-time opportunities. 

CPD officers will be available to answer your questions in our phone bank and Chief Randy Scott will be live in studio talking with Dawndy Mercer Plank and Ben Hoover about the department.

To find out more about the jobs, the benefits and how to apply, watch Job Link Monday on WIS at 5, 6 & 7pm.

