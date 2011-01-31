A first for SC: Electricity from hog waste

GASTON, SC (AP) - It's a case of piggies making power and it's a first for South Carolina.

Officials with Santee Cooper, Environmental Fabrics Inc., a firm based in Gaston, and Clemson University announced Monday construction of a new plant to generate electricity from the methane released by the waste.

The methane will come from a Williamsburg County hog farm and the electricity generated will be used by customers of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Environmental Fabrics is building the methane digester that officials say will produce enough electricity to power 90 South Carolina homes.

Officials say the project holds promise for other agricultural applications.

The Environmental Protection Agency says methane can remain in the atmosphere as long as 15 years and is 20 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide.

