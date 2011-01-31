West Columbia man one number away from Powerball jackpot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Joseph Amiker told himself one day he was going to win the Powerball® jackpot. He's come closer than most.

Amiker missed the jackpot by one number, but is pleased with his $50k consolation prize.

"I'm happy, but I was really hoping to hit the jackpot, so I would be able to help others besides myself," Amiker told lottery officials.

The West Columbia resident claimed the prize following the snow three weeks ago. Since then, he's had some interior and exterior work done on his home. But it's a bird bath he installed that has made him the happiest. Come spring, he's looking forward to kicking back and watching the birds enjoy what the slip of paper provided. For right now, he's stuck on what could have been.

"Wow, I'm still thinking about how close I came to the jackpot," he said.

Amiker matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® drawn in the January 5, 2011, Powerball® drawing (22 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 40 PB: 7). He purchased PowerPlay® for an additional $1, which multiplied his $10,000 winnings by "5" to $50,000.

For selling the winning ticket, Kangaroo Express #3272 in West Columbia received $500. Every retailer that sells a claimed ticket of $10,000 or more earns a 1 percent retailer commission, capped at $50,000.

