West Columbia man one number away from Powerball jackpot - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

West Columbia man one number away from Powerball jackpot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Joseph Amiker told himself one day he was going to win the Powerball® jackpot. He's come closer than most. 

Amiker missed the jackpot by one number, but is pleased with his $50k consolation prize.

"I'm happy, but I was really hoping to hit the jackpot, so I would be able to help others besides myself," Amiker told lottery officials.

The West Columbia resident claimed the prize following the snow three weeks ago. Since then, he's had some interior and exterior work done on his home. But it's a bird bath he installed that has made him the happiest. Come spring, he's looking forward to kicking back and watching the birds enjoy what the slip of paper provided. For right now, he's stuck on what could have been.

"Wow, I'm still thinking about how close I came to the jackpot," he said.

Amiker matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® drawn in the January 5, 2011, Powerball® drawing (22 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 40  PB: 7). He purchased PowerPlay® for an additional $1, which multiplied his $10,000 winnings by "5" to $50,000.

For selling the winning ticket, Kangaroo Express #3272 in West Columbia received $500. Every retailer that sells a claimed ticket of $10,000 or more earns a 1 percent retailer commission, capped at $50,000.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:49 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:51:55 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly