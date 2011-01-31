Watch for elephants on Columbia streets Monday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Watch for elephants on Columbia streets Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Watch out for circus animals on downtown Columbia streets Monday afternoon!

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus Animal Walk will be happen between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Approximately 14 elephants and various other animals will be off-loaded from the circus train on the railroad siding between 400 Assembly St. and 400 Lincoln St. and then paraded to Colonial Life Arena.

The animals will use the following route:  Lincoln St. to Greene St., left on Greene St. to Gadsden St., right on Gadsden St. to the USC lot behind the Colonial Life Arena. 

An exact time for the walk cannot be determined due to train schedules. 

The Barnum's Funundrum! tour opens up Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m.  There will be two shows on Friday, three shows on Saturday and two more on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.

The animals will parade back to the circus train on Sunday, February 6, 2011 at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

