Holy cow! Impromptu rodeo slows rush hour traffic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Holy cow! Impromptu rodeo slows rush hour traffic

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - If you saw something odd in the area of Highway 1 and Interstate 20 Monday morning, you weren't witnessing the filming of a Chick-fil-A commercial.

Several cows caused some slow traffic after getting loose from a trailer on the eastbound off ramp from I-20 to Highway 1 around 8:00 a.m. 

Scott Wilson saw the whole thing. He was running some errands when he drove up on the bizarre scene. "It was the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life," said Wilson.

It all started when one cow jumped from the back of a trailer on the exit ramp. Lexington police officers on foot and in their cruisers did their best to keep the animal near the woods and away from the roads.  

According to Wilson, police even had their lassos out trying to catch the cow. "I thought I was at a PBR event," said Wilson. 

Police were eventually able to corner the cow, but when they tried to get the animal back into the trailer, three more cows escaped. 

Wilson said police and troopers were eventually able to corner the other three cows and get them back into their trailer.

Traffic was slow in the area during the approximately 40 minute "rodeo." Wilson said police and troopers did a great job keeping the cattle away from traffic.

It is unclear how the first cow got loose. There's no word on who owns the cattle or where they were going.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:49 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:51:55 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly