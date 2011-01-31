Holy cow! Impromptu rodeo slows rush hour traffic

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - If you saw something odd in the area of Highway 1 and Interstate 20 Monday morning, you weren't witnessing the filming of a Chick-fil-A commercial.

Several cows caused some slow traffic after getting loose from a trailer on the eastbound off ramp from I-20 to Highway 1 around 8:00 a.m.

Scott Wilson saw the whole thing. He was running some errands when he drove up on the bizarre scene. "It was the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life," said Wilson.

It all started when one cow jumped from the back of a trailer on the exit ramp. Lexington police officers on foot and in their cruisers did their best to keep the animal near the woods and away from the roads.

According to Wilson, police even had their lassos out trying to catch the cow. "I thought I was at a PBR event," said Wilson.

Police were eventually able to corner the cow, but when they tried to get the animal back into the trailer, three more cows escaped.

Wilson said police and troopers were eventually able to corner the other three cows and get them back into their trailer.

Traffic was slow in the area during the approximately 40 minute "rodeo." Wilson said police and troopers did a great job keeping the cattle away from traffic.

It is unclear how the first cow got loose. There's no word on who owns the cattle or where they were going.

