Suspect shot after threatening deputy with butcher knives

ELGIN, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County shot a man with a non-lethal beanbag after he threatened a deputy with butcher knives Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Oak Branch Lane, which is about 3 miles north of the town of Elgin, around 8:45 p.m. for a disturbance. When deputies arrived, 51-year-old Kim Johnson went at an officer with two large butcher knives, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews.

"He said he wasn't going to go to jail and said officers were going to have to kill him, so the officer called for backup," said Matthews. Deputies tried negotiating with Johnson to get him to come outside, but he refused to leave the mobile home.

After several minutes of negotiations, deputies broke the glass front door and shot Johnson with a non-lethal beanbag. "He actually came at the officer with a couple of knives. The officer had a beanbag shotgun and shot him in the chest and it ended it right there," said Matthews.

Deputies then went into the home, handcuffed Johnson and put him in an ambulance. He was taken to KershawHealth in Camden with non-life threatening injuries.

"I talked to some of this guy's family members outside and they knew he needed to get arrested and they were very grateful that our officers showed restraint in this situation," said Matthews.

Johnson is currently on probation for aggravated assault on a police officer in Florida. He was transferred to the Kershaw County Detention Center after being checked out at the hospital.

Johnson remains in custody, charged with resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and breach of peace.

