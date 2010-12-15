Request an ID and password for WIS TV's database - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

How to request an ID and password for WIS TV's closings & cancellations database

Please email information to set up new accounts only.

We will not close your business on your initial email to us. You will not receive a username and password upon your first email. We will confirm your information and assign you a user ID and password in the future.

HERE IS HOW YOU APPLY FOR A USERNAME AND PASSWORD FOR OUR ONLINE CLOSINGS DATABASE:
We will need the following information to get a new organization added to our snow closing online database:

Name of Organization:
County:
Mailing Address:
Zip Code: 
Contact Person Name: 
Business Phone #:
Contact Email Address:
Organization Website:

Please email this information to: closings@wistv.com.

