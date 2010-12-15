How to request an ID and password for WIS TV's closings & cancellations database

Please email information to set up new accounts only.
We will not close your business on your initial email to us. You will not receive a username and password upon your first email. We will confirm your information and assign you a user ID and password in the future.
|
Name of Organization:
Please email this information to: closings@wistv.com.
Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.