Von Gaskin joined WIS in April of 2010, and is a proud native South Carolinian.

She has been a meteorologist from the Lowcountry of SC to the Outer banks of North Carolina. Von is an avid Hurricane and severe weather forecaster. "I could spend all day studying the formation of tropical systems and the steering currents that guide them."



Since 1989 when Hurricane Hugo slammed into the state of South Carolina, Von knew she had to be a part of the forecasting process. In order to achieve that goal she received a Bachelors of Science in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina and then moved to Starkville, Mississippi to attend Mississippi State University, where she received a Master's of Science in Geosciences/Broadcast Meteorology.

Von is proud to say she was a meteorologist during the record breaking 2005 hurricane season.



When she is not checking and rechecking her forecast, you can find her enjoying the great outdoors, mainly along the Carolina beaches with her husband Anthony and three sons Emmanuel, Shamar and Marsalis.



Von takes pride in working in her community and volunteering for local organizations and is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.