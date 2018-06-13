In Richland and Kershaw Counties, race for solicitor isn't over yet

It was a big primary night win for Byron Gipson, who unseated embattled Solicitor Dan Johnson in a landslide and, in doing so, secured the Democratic nomination to become the next solicitor for Richland and Kershaw Counties.
