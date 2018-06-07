Retired DNR divers reflect on Susan Smith case, '96 drownings, a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Retired DNR divers reflect on Susan Smith case, '96 drownings, and the one thing that helped them cope

More than 20 years after two tragedies plagued the small town of Union, those at the center of the cases are thanking a program designed to help first responders cope with traumatic events.
Powered by Frankly