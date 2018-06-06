'I hurt her. It was wrong.': Despite calls to drop out, Archie P - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'I hurt her. It was wrong.': Despite calls to drop out, Archie Parnell says he's staying in congressional race

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

In a Facebook message posted Thursday, congressional candidate Archie Parnell apologized for a 45-year-old domestic violence incident recently brought to light but says he will remain in the race despite calls to step down from within his own party. 

