Suspect in Sumter burglary caught after jacket with his name, fingerprints left behind at the scene, sheriff's office says

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with larceny and burglary after he allegedly left evidence that would clearly identify him at the scene, the Sumter Sheriff's Office says.
