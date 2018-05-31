Neighbors say blind curve is an accident waiting to happen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Neighbors say blind curve is an accident waiting to happen

By Chad Mills, Reporter
GILBERT, SC (WIS) -

This year, there have been more traffic fatalities in Lexington County than any other county in the state and neighbors in the town of Gilbert say another traffic death could be just around the corner on one dangerous road in that area.

