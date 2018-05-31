Sheriff: SC mother, 19, who abandoned child's remains said baby - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: SC mother, 19, who abandoned child's remains said baby 'pushed her to the brink'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.

Powered by Frankly