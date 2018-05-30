Remember the Holiday Cash debacle? State lottery says they won't - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Remember the Holiday Cash debacle? State lottery says they won't pay up for tickets 'printed in error'

By Chad Mills, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Five months after dozens of South Carolina residents believed they won money from a Christmas-themed lottery game that ended up being a glitched out mess, state lottery officials say they will not be paying up for tickets they believe were printed in error.

