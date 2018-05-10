Columbia high school students take home national C-SPAN award

A group of students at Richland Northeast High School are being recognized for their work on a documentary entitled “Faux Paws,” examining the 14th Amendment and the lack of regulations surrounding service dogs in the United States.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.