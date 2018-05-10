Columbia high school students take home national C-SPAN award - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia high school students take home national C-SPAN award

By Caroline Hecker, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A group of students at Richland Northeast High School are being recognized for their work on a documentary entitled “Faux Paws,” examining the 14th Amendment and the lack of regulations surrounding service dogs in the United States.

