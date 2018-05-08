92-year-old Midlands Tech grad: 'You can make it if you try, but - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

92-year-old Midlands Tech grad: 'You can make it if you try, but you got to start'

Dillard will graduate on Wednesday with her associate's degree in Art. She will be the first person to walk across the stage and receive her degree.
