Students with autism find their voice thanks to interactive robo

Students with autism find their voice thanks to interactive robot

For kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the simplest of social interactions can be difficult. But, Lugoff Elementary in Kershaw County is one of several schools in 15 districts across South Carolina piloting a new program to help bring those kids out of their shells and teach them the basics of emotions and social interactions.

