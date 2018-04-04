Columbia woman reflects on MLK assassination, student-teaching during segregation

On April 4, 1968, Mary Kennerly got dressed for her job as a student-teacher at Crane Creek Elementary and headed into school. It wouldn’t be until she returned home that night she would learn of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.