Mattresses, Coke cans, & McDonald's bags: DOT puts new emphasis - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Mattresses, Coke cans, & McDonald's bags: DOT puts new emphasis on litter clean-up

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Chipotle containers, Dr. Pepper cans, bits of twine, and that’s just for starters.

Powered by Frankly